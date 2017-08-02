A Definitive List Of Specialist Tricks To Employing A Carpet Cleaner

If you want to have clean carpets, then you don't want to just go and hire any company you find in the yellow pages. You want to know what goes into keeping clean carpets and what exactly to look for in a good company. Keep reading to learn more about what to do.

Vacuum and shampoo your carpets frequently: at least once every 5 - 7 days. The majority of dirt and debris that is visible on your carpets is still loose and can be easily removed with a quick run of the vacuum cleaner. The longer you leave it on the floor, the harder it will be to remove.

Just because a carpet cleaner is using a brand-name product, that doesn't mean they do a better job than anyone else. Check that the cleaning company has the proper certifications. You may just want to ask them yourselves and then conduct your own follow-up research.

Carpet cleaners aren't friendly to certain types of carpet. If you are worried about chemicals the company will use, ask them to test it before they do the entire carpet. Materials, such as wool or silk, may get damaged from cleaning. A professional can answer any carpet cleaning questions you may have.

Make sure to show your carpet cleaning company what spots on the carpet need special treatment. Not all carpet and stains respond to the same treatments. Any hard to clean food and drink stains, pet stains, and the like will require special product applications in order to effectively get rid of them.

A mixture of vinegar and lukewarm water is the perfect accompaniment to carpet shampoo. You don't need to use any products before they come to your house. Just use a 50-50 mix of vinegar and water applied with a sponge. When you are finished, clean the area with water and use a fan to help the carpet dry faster.

If you have a grease stain on your rug, sprinkle some flour on it and place a piece of paper over the flour. This process will pull the grease out of the carpet and onto the paper within 30 minutes. Act immediately when this happens, as you do not want the grease to set in.

Secure a contract in writing from your carpet cleaning company. This contract is your binding agreement that specifies exactly what services will be done, what the cost will be and what warranty on the finished product the company offers. Without it, you are left with no protection if things should go wrong.

Carefully hide any valuables prior to having a carpet cleaning company in your home. Sure, most companies thoroughly screen their employees before hiring them, but you never know who may slip through the cracks. You could put these items in your car's trunk or in a safe, if you have one.

Hire a professional! Carpets are an expensive item so you want to hire a reputable company to clean them. Contact your local Better Business Bureau and always check online for customer reviews. But the best way to find an excellent carpet cleaning company is through word of mouth; get advice from friends and family who have recently had their carpets professionally cleaned.

When it comes time to hire professional carpet cleaners, seek referrals from individuals whose homes you have found to be particularly clean and tidy. By soliciting recommendations in this way, you stand a good chance of finding a cleaning firm that maintains the very highest standards of service and professionalism. Your family and your carpets will thank you for it!

Even if you are good at keeping your carpet clean yourself, a regular steam-cleaning has its benefits. Steam cleaning your carpet cleans it more thoroughly than many other methods, like cleaning by hand. It also kills bacteria that are residing in the carpet fibers. This will eliminate carpet odors.

Always read the fine print on any coupon that you use from a carpet cleaning company. They will offer discounts and a specific number of rooms. Make sure you know what size rooms they are referring to and if hallways and stairs are included. Ask if they include spot treatment and deodorizing after cleaning as well.

Spend time learning about the company's history. You do not want to have a company come into your home that has a bad reputation for bad service, untrustworthy employees or for overcharging. You can use the Internet to find reviews from former customers to find the one with a solid history.

After completing your steam cleaning session, turn on the humidifier in the room. This will help to suck out the excess moisture from your carpet, allowing it to dry faster. Also, you can turn on the air conditioning unit if it is a hot summer day to have the same effect.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding of how you go about hiring the right carpet cleaning service for your needs. It's more than just choosing the best advertisement or going with the largest company. Carpets are a large part of your home, and you want to take good care of them.