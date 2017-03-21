Lose Those Pest With Simple Solutions That Truly Do Work!

Many people use pest control to remove insects from and around their homes. The pest control methods that are often used contain harmful chemicals that can destroy the environment. Pests can be eliminated with more natural methods than the commonly used ones. Keep reading for some environmentally friendly pest control tips.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Before you decide to rid your home of pests you should consider the moral implications. For example, if you have a mouse problem you may want a method that just removes them, but does not kill them. These days most exterminators offer this to their customers, but it may be somewhat more expensive.

Spraying hairspray on wasps, bees or other flying pest can immobilize them almost instantly. The hairspray kills the insects, and the residual odor repels new ones from emerging.

People that are experiencing trouble with pests that fly need to fix up every screen where they live. Screens will also keep most crawling bugs out of your home. Holes that are in your screens are an open invitation to let bugs into your home.

Remember that bed bugs are a tricky pest to treat. Bedbugs don't have to eat for a whole year. Do everything you can to seal any holes in your home's walls, ceilings and floors. Bedbugs will disappear if they have nowhere to hide.

Mint can be useful in dealing with mice. Plant some mint around your home. You can keep mice away this way. Mint leaves are a great tool when trying to ward off mice. Fresh mint leaves work the best to deter mice since their smell is the strongest.

Try to block out mosquitoes from coming into your living area. Get rid of any area of standing water. Mosquitoes can breed in places that have water, like food cans or anything that can hold a little water.

In order to get rid of a pest for good, you must learn everything possible about it. Find out what it eats, where it prefers to nest, and (most importantly) what can kill or drive it away. When you know what you're dealing with, you are better able to form a plan.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

Keep your home clean. Food is the most common cause of pests infesting the home.

It basically lures them inside. Be sure to clean the counter tops and floors and clear out any food debris after eating and cooking. Keeping your surfaces clean can help prevent pests from entering your home.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

Do you have spiders? If so, then understand that the main reason they are there is likely due to other bugs being in your home as well. You should dust and vacuum often to minimize this problem. Doing this will decrease the amount of bugs in your home. As a result, this will also reduce the spiders in your home.

If you want to rid your home of silverfish, try this tip. Place a wet newspaper on the floor and wait until the next day. Silverfish tend to congregate in the damp newspaper. Many people have found this tip helpful. Quickly grab the paper and take them outside.

If ants are giving you a problem, go to your spice rack. Chili powder dry peppermint sprinkled at ant entry points will stop them from coming through that entrance. Apply liberally and the ants will not want to cross over. Be sure to watch for them to try to find a new entrance though.

If you just purchased a new home, you need to clean it as best as you can. Have a professional inspect it to make sure there are no bugs or rodents and plan on spending an entire day cleaning your home entirely to prevent pest from moving into your home.

Focus on plants and gardens that will attract good pests, when landscaping. If you know what the common pests are going to be in your area, you can research which insects prey on them and plant plants that attract those hunters. If you reduce the number of pests outside, there are less pests to come inside.

How about this tip to shake things up a little bit. Use some beer to control the slugs and snails in your garden. Stale beer also aids in helping out your compost bin with keeping away the fruit flies. Who thought that beer could help you out in your garden and in your home?

The type of pest you have doesn't matter that much. Your goal is to remove them from your home. By using the advice above, controlling them is possible. Remember what you've learned here, and you will be free of pests soon enough.