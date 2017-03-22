Enhance Your Home By Doing These Easy Tricks

Home improvement can be great for the do-it-yourself homeowner, or the homeowner who likes to hire a professional to take on the project. Either way, you can't go wrong with making repairs and doing some upgrading as long as you follow these tips and advice on how to avoid pitfalls and make the best decisions possible.

A great way to add ambience to a room is by lighting a candle. Candles are a romantic gesture in any setting, but also give off a warm glow providing a room with the feeling of warmth and coziness. If your candle is scented, it also gives off a nice scent in the room while making you feel relaxed.

If you'd like to improve your home's energy efficiency levels, place weather stripping by your doors and windows. This very inexpensive fix from the hardware store, will seal out the hot or cold air and make your heating and cooling system much more effective. It will also make those cold nights a whole lot less chilly indoors.

Don't overlook the addition of storage space to your new or existing home. Most homes are substantially lacking in storage space. Add built in bookshelves to the living room or dining room. Turn a broom closet near the kitchen into a food pantry. Small changes and additions will really add up.

Use shelf brackets to silence your squeaky stairs. Metal shelf brackets can have a multitude of uses. One use is to attach them underneath stairs to stop them from squeaking. Use a drill to quickly screw them into place. Be careful not to allow the screws to protrude through the steps!

Looking for a way to improve your home? Instead of hiring an interior designer to decorate your home for you, buy home decor magazines and books to use as inspiration. Give yourself some time to learn. Take some design elements from pictures you see, and use other people's ideas to help spark your creativity. Spend the money you would on an interior designer on your furniture and accessories instead.

One home improvement project that will reap considerable dividends for the homeowner is fitting the house for modern electronics. Adding more power connections, phone jacks, and even ethernet ports will make an older home more compatible with the panoply of electronic gadgets the modern homeowner uses. This modernization will have a small but significant impact on potential buyers' opinions of a house.

A beautifully crafted entrance door can potentially increase a home's value up to 10 percent. New hardware and a fresh coat of paint allow you to update your front door inexpensively.

Keep bowls of fresh fruit on your dining room table and kitchen counters. Use a decorative bowel and fill it with bananas, pre-washed apples, oranges, even grapes. Not only will the bowls of fruit add beauty to your home they will be right there when you need that quick snack.

More than ever, people are discovering hidden dangers associated with home improvement. Avoid purchasing drywall (i.e. sheet rock, wall board) manufactured in China. China has imported the majority of drywall US contractors use since 2005. Most of it is of terrible quality. In extreme cases, Chinese drywall gives off harmful gases that can corrode wires in the walls.

Even a novice at home improvements can fix a leaky faucet. If you can repair and fix these quickly, you can conserve water and not waste money. The savings alone will add up quite nicely if you tackle this problem right away.

Make each room in your home look expensive by adding one high-end piece of furniture. Each room needs a focal point; otherwise, everything just blurs together and the room has no sparkle. Choose one special piece of furniture; a great armoire, a trompe l'oleil chest, an oversize mirror with an ornate frame or something else special and unique to dress up each room. Your friends will think you've hired a designer.

Be flexible with your time. While you may expect a project to be done in a few weeks, you may need to plan in advance for it to take a bit longer. Life can sometimes get in the way of project completion, so spare yourself from disappointment, by giving a little leeway.

Always shut off the water if working near pipes. Home improvement projects in the kitchen or bathroom may not always involve pipes, but shutting off the water can prevent any mishaps from becoming catastrophes. Know where your main water shut-off valve is, and use it any time you are working in these areas.

Shorten dryer hoses to boost energy savings and dryer power. To start, unhook the dryer hose and clean it out by vacuuming. Snip the hose down so that it's length is no more than a couple feet. You want it to be long enough that you can move the dryer for cleaning, but short enough that it runs more efficiently.

For an easy way to update your home, consider covering dated popcorn ceilings with plaster. All you need is a bucket of joint compound, a wide putty knife for spreading the mud, and plenty of patience. You can create a smooth surface over the popcorn or get creative with the way you apply the mud, and you can paint over the plaster for a modern look.

Believe it or not, shuttering your closets can be an excellent way to cut back on your energy bills. This project can be nearly free if you know how to work with raw materials. Shuttering the closets minimizes your square footage and the workload for your radiators. Better yet, your guests won't see any closet clutter.

In summary, now after reading the above information about home improvement, you should have a good understanding on how to properly update your home. That is fabulous news! You can refer to the information again and again to make every project you do a success.