Herbal Remedies- The Best Ways To Rid Your Garden Of Bugs

Bugs and rodents aren't just a disgusting nuisance, they are also a threat to your health. If you're living with any kind of pest, you need to get control fast. The following article will provide you with useful advice that can help you get rid of bugs and rodents for good.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

Make sure that every single night, you do the dishes in a dishwater or at least wash the food off of the dishes in the sink. The last thing that you will want to do is leave food in the sink, which can be a breeding ground for insects to come in your home.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

Mint can help in the battle against mice in the home. Plant mint plants around the foundation of your home. Mice will not feel that your location is desirable. If mice are already a problem, think about placing mint leaves where you're finding them. While this will usually do, make sure you also use the freshest mint leaves.

Are their cockroaches in your home? The best way to kill these creatures is to sprinkle borax in places where cockroaches hide. Put all your food away and leave a few scraps to attract the cockroaches to a certain area sprinkled with borax, such as a cupboard or a crack where they hide.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Outside lights have their advantages but you should know these lights will attract pests. Use pink, orange or yellow bulbs outdoors, as these colors are less attractive to insects.

If you have a pest problem, you should start by identifying the kind of pest you are dealing with so you can look up appropriate solutions. Observe the kind of damages, look for droppings or signs of nesting and contact a professional if you are not sure how to identify the pest.

Insects such as silverfish are usually attracted by the humidity in your home. Damp places help silverfish thrive in your home environment. Give these pests a run for their money by dehumidifying your home. Make them learn an extra lesson by fixing leaky pipes and using proper ventilation in all areas of your home.

Use this technique to trap silverfish. Leave out a wet newspaper in your home overnight. Many people have found this to be effective, seeing all the silverfish on the paper. You have to be quick when you throw away the paper, as the silverfish will scatter.

Check with your neighbors for valuable tips. They may be having similar problems given the close vicinity in location. Even better, they may have ideas you've never thought of. You can also warn your neighbor about a potential problem that may exist in his house at the moment.

Try to get your neighbors to help with your pest control. In the city, your neighbors will most likely have the same issues as you. If you rid yourself of them but your neighbors don't, they will inevitably find their way back in your house. Ask your neighbors to join your fight so that you all can live a life free of pests.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

If your roses are not flourishing because of an aphid infestation, grab a banana. Simply chop up your banana peels and place around your rose bushes. The banana peels will not only keep the aphids away, but they will also added valuable potassium to your soil which will result in beautiful blooms.

If you are suffering from an infestation of pests, you do not just have to try and live with it. By using the easy pest control techniques listed in this article, you can get rid of the vermin that are invading your home. Start using these tips right away for effective pest control.