Suggestions For New Home And Business Pest Control

Every homeowner will come across an issue with pests in the home at one time or another. Knowing how to get rid of a particular pest in your home is crucial. You must gain control of the infestation before it gets out of control. Use these tips to rid your home of the pests that have invaded.

One of the ways that you can prevent mosquitoes from coming to your house is to eliminate the standing water that you have outdoors. This can be anything from a puddle to a kiddy pool, as you will want to drain all the water in these, especially in the summer.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

Sweep your kitchen and dining room floors and wipe your counter tops every day. Even small crumbs or bits of dropped food can attract ants, roaches and other pests. It is a good idea to empty the garbage each day. Trash can be a breeding ground for house and fruit flies.

Mix equal parts of sugar and borax together for an all natural pest control. Place the concoction into a glass jar and punch holes in the lid for a reusable container. Sprinkle the all-natural product along the outside of your house. Ants will be attracted to the concoction and will carry it back to their nest effectively ridding your home of ants.

Check every foot of your home for pests, as no area is immune. Include checking underneath the house when looking for pests. Have someone inspect any basements or crawl spaces in your home.

If you have a lot of debris and overgrown plants in your yard, you are inviting pests into your home. Litter, debris, overgrown plants, and trash are all great habitats for pests. If these pests are right outside your door, it will take no time before they are inside your home and becoming a problem.

Bee's stings are painful, and can even be fatal for some people. Make sure bees do not build a nest on or near your home. If you notice bees near your home, check to make sure they are not building a nest. Wasp spray can be used from a distance to kill the bees before you remove the nest.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

You need to decide just how much tolerance you have for certain pests. For instance, can you handle an insect in your garden or an ant in your kitchen every now and then? Most people can deal with this very small problem. However, you probably will not tolerate any fleas or ticks in your home. Once you are aware of the amount and type of pest activity you can tolerate, you can then develop a proper plan.

Remove dead trees and shrubbery. If you let these dead plants just sit around, you are begging for pests to hang out around your home. Instead, be proactive and remove them the minute you can. If it's not a full tree, but simply a few branches, cut them off immediately.

Make sure that your kitchen does not have grease problems. Grease is a regular dietary staple of ants, roaches and a number of small flies. Drain flies actually breed in grease pans. So, eliminate all visible grease areas. However, also deal with invisible grease underneath stoves and your countertops.

If you just purchased a new home, you need to clean it as best as you can. Have a professional inspect it to make sure there are no bugs or rodents and plan on spending an entire day cleaning your home entirely to prevent pest from moving into your home.

Do not let people into your home that you know have a pest problem. Fleas, bed bugs, cockroaches and many other pests can be carried from home to home. If you know for a fact that, someone has a pest problem do your best to keep them out of your home.

If you are dealing with racoons, you should use some mustard oil to repel these rodents long enough to prevent them from coming back. Put oil wherever it lives, and then you can determine its point of entry. Install mesh wires so that it cannot reenter your home.

As the above article stated, it's a lot easier to get annoying pests into your home than to rid yourself of them. With any luck, you now have the tools you need to prevent pests from overrunning your home. You may want to get an exterminator if your problem is bad.