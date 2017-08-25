Bug Problem? Control Them With These Handy Tips

Have you noticed any pests in your home? If you have, there's no need to panic. You probably can eradicate the pests yourself. You can even control the pests yourself. Try some of these tips on pest control. They can come in handy.

Never step on a cockroach to kill it. When you step on it, it can release its egg sac. The eggs can then be transferred from the bottom of your shoes throughout the carpets and rugs in your home. The eggs survive in your carpet until they are ready to hatch, leaving you with a much bigger roach problem.

Check to see if your windows or screens are cracked or ripped as insects can easily penetrate any inconsistencies in your infrastructure. If you see that a seal has been broken, make sure that you fix this or get it replaced immediately so that it does not become an issue in the future.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Do you have a lot of ants around? Mix borax and sugar to eliminate them. Sugar acts as an attractant, then the borax will cause them to die when they get to it. To make the mix, use a cup of each ingredient in a quart jar. Make holes in the lid and sprinkle it on your home's baseboards and foundation.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

When the weather gets cool in the fall, outdoor pests will seek out your home as a source of warmth. Specifically bedbugs, bats and mice all will try to get into your home during the colder months. Make sure the exterior of your home is sealed so these pests can't get inside.

Make sure you research which types of pests are entering your home. During your research, find out what deters them as well as the things that attract them. Adapting your approach to the pest you are dealing with is the best way to clean your home.

Unclog any drains that may have clogging issues. Pests are attracted to that type of organic material build up. Even just a minor clog can lead to roaches and flies entering your home. Picking up some sort of liquid de-clogger or a de-clogging snake tool will do the trick.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

If you are trying to get rid of pests in your home, you should think carefully if you have children and/or pets. Many of the chemicals that are in pesticides can be harmful to them. Get them out of the house for a few hours if you have no other choice.

Seal any leaks. Whether you're dealing with ants or other pests, one way to stop them is by sealing off an entry point. For smaller pests, a tiny amount of silicone caulk can accomplish this. If you're dealing with rats or mice, you need to stuff some steel wool into that hole, then cover it up using wire mesh.

Keep your home clean. Food is the most common cause of pests infesting the home.

It basically lures them inside. Be sure to clean the counter tops and floors and clear out any food debris after eating and cooking. Keeping your surfaces clean can help prevent pests from entering your home.

There is a clever trick to gather silverfish you see around your home. Get a newspaper wet and then leave it sitting out during the night. Many people can attest to the success of this newspaper trick. If this method works for you, quickly grab the silverfish and put them in an outdoor trash can.

If your garden is filled with slugs, use beer as effective remedy. Take an aluminum pie pan into your garden and place it at soil level. Fill it with beer and sit back and watch your snail problems disappear. Snails are attracted to the beer, but cannot get back out of the pie pan.

When you're dealing with a larger creature, such as a mouse, consider putting cooked back or even peanut butter on the trap. Let peanut butter dry out a bit to harden and attach the bacon so that it will pull on the trigger and trap the mouse in the trap.

Although you should try to prevent using pesticides to get rid of pests when you can, if it is necessary to use one, then make sure you select the right one. Read the label of a pesticide so that you can be aware of exactly where you can use the pesticide. You don't want to use it in the wrong place where you can put others in harm. If you are searching for a pesticide to eliminate a certain pest, make sure you actually see the pest on the label before using it.

If you have a problem with mice, use peppermint. Mice hate the smell of peppermint, so simply start growing some around the perimeter of your home. You can also leave dishes of peppermint oil in your kitchen and around your house. Soon you will discover that you no longer have a mice problem.

If you live in an older house, check your house for a termite problem regularly. Signs of termite infestation include small piles of wood dust near wooden beams. Termites can cause major damage to your home if the problem does not get addresses. Call in a professional to assess the damage and to get rid of the problem once and for all.

If you are trying to get rid of termites, make sure that the company you have called is experienced with them. These are harder to handle than other bugs and having someone deal with them that is inexperienced is not a good idea. Read their contract to make sure they are going to do what you need.

Insects may find their way into your home, but they won't live to see another day. The next time a bug decides to set up camp inside your home, use these pest control tips on it. The bug and any of it's friends that wandered in will be pushing up daisies.